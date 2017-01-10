World stocks mixed over Chinese inflation bump

Tokyo • Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday as economic data raised questions of how China might curb speculative market bubbles as inflation rises.

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.2 percent to 11,588 while the CAC40 of France was flat at 4,889. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.5 percent to 7,273, pushing further into record territory as it benefits from a drop in the pound. Wall Street looked set to open without much direction, with S&P 500 and Dow futures both largely flat.

CHINA ECONOMY: China's economy is estimated to have grown 6.7 percent in 2016, officials said, within the target range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent. Beijing will continue to cut excess capacity in steelmaking and other industries, the officials from the main planning agency told reporters. Fresh data showed China's factory price index hit a five-year high in December at 5.5 percent over a year before. Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent in December and 2 percent in 2016.