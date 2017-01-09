Ford adding diesel engine, more to F-150

Detroit • For the first time, Ford is offering a diesel engine on its F-150 pickup.
The change is one of several coming for America's best-selling pickup in the 2018 model year. The revamped truck goes on sale this fall, with the diesel option following in the summer of 2018.
The F-150 is just two years into a revolutionary change. In 2015, Ford started making the truck's body out of aluminum to save weight and increase fuel economy. A few months ago, the company introduced a new 10-speed transmission for the truck.
The frequent updates show what a crucial vehicle the F-150 is for Ford, says Karl Brauer, the senior director of content at Cox Automotive. The F-150 has been the nation's best-selling truck since 1977. Last year, Ford sold more than 820,000 F-Series pickup trucks; that's 93 trucks every hour.