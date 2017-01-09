Lawyers trade blame in meningitis outbreak trial

Boston • The former president of a compounding pharmacy blamed for a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012 put "profits over patients" and ignored repeated warning signs that drugs manufactured by his company were being contaminated by mold, a prosecutor told jurors Monday in a federal racketeering trial.
Barry Cadden, the former head pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center in Framingham, is charged with causing the deaths of 25 people who died after getting injectable steroids, mainly for back pain, from their doctors.
Compounding pharmacies mix customized medications for patients in the strength and dosage they require.
Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese told the jury the government would prove that Cadden oversaw the operations of the center and was responsible for making sure industry rules for sterility and cleanliness were followed in the manufacture of the steroids.