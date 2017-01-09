Second VW employee arrested over emissions

He was ordered held Monday at a hearing in Miami, where prosecutors argued that he posed a flight risk if released. He faces another hearing Thursday. After that he likely will be taken to Detroit, where the Justice Department investigation is based.

The complaint, dated Dec. 30, accuses Schmidt of conspiring with other Volkswagen executives to mislead U.S. regulators about why their vehicles emitted higher emissions on the road than during tests. Schmidt "offered reasons for the discrepancy" other than the fact that the company was cheating on emissions tests through illegally installed software on its diesel vehicles, court documents say.

Tests commissioned by the nonprofit International Council on Clean Transportation in 2014 found that certain Volkswagen models with diesel engines emitted more than the allowable limit of pollutants. More than a year later, Volkswagen admitted to installing the software on about 500,000 2-liter diesel engines in VW and Audi models in the U.S. The company later said some 3-liter diesels also cheated.

After that study, Schmidt, in an apparent reference to VW's compliance with emissions, wrote a colleague to say, "It should first be decided whether we are honest. If we are not honest, everything stays as it is."

He later emailed another executive with an analysis that listed possible monetary penalties from the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Difference between street and test stand must be explained. (Intent(equals)penalty!)," Schmidt wrote, according to the complaint.

Schmidt's bio for a 2012 auto industry conference said he was responsible for ensuring that vehicles built for sale within the U.S. and Canada comply with "past, present and future air quality and fuel economy government standards in both countries." It says he served as the company's direct factory and government agency contact for emissions regulations. The criminal complaint says Schmidt was promoted in 2015 as a principal deputy of a senior manager.

Schmidt's attorney, David Massey, said in court Monday that his client has assets in the U.S., or the assets of friends, totaling about $1 million that would secure his bond. He said Schmidt had been cooperating with the FBI on the emissions probe and had no intent to flee. Massey also said Schmidt was arrested while on vacation in South Florida and had no idea he was going to be charged with a crime while in the U.S.

But Justice Department prosecutor Ben Singer said Schmidt had been evasive with regulators and warned a judge that he was a flight risk.

Volkswagen said in a statement Monday that it is cooperating with the Justice Department in the probe. "It would not be appropriate to comment on any ongoing investigations or to discuss personnel matters," the statement said.

Herbert Diess, a member of Volkswagen AG's board of management, appeared in Detroit Sunday evening to introduce a new version of VW's Tiguan SUV ahead of the North American International Auto Show. He wouldn't comment when asked if some Volkswagen executives refused to come to the auto show for fear of being arrested.

"I'm here, at least," he said.

He said he hoped the Justice Department investigation would be resolved "as soon as possible."

The company has agreed to either repair the cars or buy them back as part of a $15 billion settlement approved by a federal judge in October. Volkswagen agreed to pay owners of 2-liter diesels up to $10,000 depending on the age of their cars.

In October, VW engineer James Robert Liang, of Newbury Park, California, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government and agreed to cooperate with investigations in the U.S. and Germany. Liang was the first person to enter a plea in the wide-ranging case, and authorities were expected to use him to go after higher-ranking VW officials.