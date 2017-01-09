The business Trump’s son-in-law is setting aside

New York • Donald Trump has tapped his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, has for the past decade run Kushner Companies, the umbrella corporation that oversees the family's many real estate holdings.

Transition official said Monday Kushner will step down from the post and divest some of his assets in order to comply with federal ethics laws that apply to government employees.

Here's a look at what we know about the Kushner family's investments:

REAL ESTATE

The Kushner family principally deals in real estate, owning or managing properties in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois and a handful of other states. According to the company's website , Kushner owns or manages 20,000 apartments, 13 million square feet of office space and industrial properties.