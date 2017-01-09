Quantcast
The business Trump’s son-in-law is setting aside

By JAKE PEARSON The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 4 hours ago
New York • Donald Trump has tapped his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, has for the past decade run Kushner Companies, the umbrella corporation that oversees the family's many real estate holdings.

Transition official said Monday Kushner will step down from the post and divest some of his assets in order to comply with federal ethics laws that apply to government employees.

Here's a look at what we know about the Kushner family's investments:

REAL ESTATE

The Kushner family principally deals in real estate, owning or managing properties in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois and a handful of other states. According to the company's website , Kushner owns or manages 20,000 apartments, 13 million square feet of office space and industrial properties.

Its holdings in Manhattan include tenement walk-ups on the borough's Lower East Side, an Albert Wagner-designed historic building in the city's trendy SoHo neighborhood and a 41-story midtown Manhattan office tower he purchased in 2007 for $1.8 billion in a highly-leveraged deal.

The company is also building luxury towers in Jersey City, N.J., and recently acquired a cluster of buildings previously owned by the Jehovah's Witnesses, including their so-called Watchtower headquarters, along the Brooklyn waterfront.

Transition officials say Kushner will resign as CEO of Kushner Companies and divest his shares of the skyscraper, 666 Fifth Avenue, by selling them at market rate into a trust run by his mother.

MEDIA

In 2006, at age 25, Kushner purchased a New York media and culture publication, The Observer, for $10 million. Earlier this year, the publication announced it would cease printing its editions on its trademark salmon-colored paper, instead offering its content exclusively online.

The company that owns the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., has denied that it is in talks to take over The Observer.

Last July, during the presidential campaign, Kushner penned a piece in the publication defending his father-in-law against claims he hadn't sufficiently renounced support from anti-Semitic boosters, writing in his opening line: "My father-in-law is not an anti-Semite."

Transition officials say Kushner is resigning from his role at The Observer.

OTHER HOLDINGS

