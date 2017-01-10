Toyota to spend $2B a year in the U.S.

Trump last week criticized an announcement Toyota made 20 months earlier that it would build a Mexico factory to assemble Corolla compacts beginning from 2019, saying in a tweet that the company should build the plant in the U.S. or pay a "big border tax." The Toyota City, Japan-based automaker already makes Corollas at a plant in Mississippi.

Toyota broke ground last month on the plant in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato, which will add capacity for the model without leading to decreased production or employment in the U.S. The company said last week it's made $21.9 billion in direct investment in the U.S. and pointed to its 10 factory sites, 1,500 dealerships and 136,000 employees in the country.

At the Detroit show on Monday, executive Toyoda officially introduced a redesigned version of its Camry sedan that will go on sale later this year. The new arrival is intended to bolster slipping demand for the vehicle, whose 2016 sales fell 9.2 percent to 388,616 vehicles.

"Some people call the Camry boring, like a really nice refrigerator," Bob Carter, the company's U.S. sales chief, told reporters prior to Monday's announcement. The new version is the "most emotional and exciting vehicle I've ever seen this company do."

To defend its Camry franchise, Toyota is mobilizing not just what it considers innovative design and performance, but also aggressive cost-cutting. It's throwing all this into a midsize sedan segment in which sales and prices are falling, and in which other Asia automakers are also making big investments.

"In a shrinking segment like this, they're going to have to work a lot harder to entice people," said Edmunds.com analyst Jessica Caldwell.

By next year, Honda will arrive with a redesigned Accord, and Hyundai will start selling a new Sonata, said Alan Baum, an independent auto analyst in Bloomfield Township, Mich. And at the Detroit auto show Monday, Nissan weighed in with a mid-size sedan design that, according to Baum, will arrive as a new Altima in 2019.

Sales of Toyota's won RAV4 sports utility vehicle jumped 12 percent and may exceed Camry this year, Carter said.