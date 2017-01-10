Quicken Loans founder accuses DOJ of shakedown

Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, whose company has refused to settle a lawsuit with the Department of Justice, said he's looking forward to new leadership under President-elect Donald Trump.

The Justice Department sued Quicken in 2015 following a three-year investigation, claiming the Detroit-based company approved hundreds of mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration that didn't meet federal guidelines. Quicken ranks as the No. 2 U.S. mortgage provider behind Wells Fargo & Co.

"You have an out-of-control Department of Justice going after businesses and shaking them down," Gilbert, 54, who also owns the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, said in a Bloomberg Television interview aired Monday. "Businesses or people, if you're not wrong, then you shouldn't settle because all you're doing is feeding the monster."