Acuity Brands falls; Ariad and VCA climb

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

• Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $10.01 to $23.75

The leukemia drug maker agreed to be acquired by Japanese drug company Takeda for about $5.2 billion.

• VCA Inc., up $20.02 to $90.79

The pet health care company will be bought by Mars for about $7.7 billion.

• Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 7 cents to $3.67

The company said it will sell its first approved drug for $575 million as it focuses on other products.

• Surgical Care Affiliates Inc., up $7.90 to $56.65

The surgical care center operator will be bought by UnitedHealth for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock.