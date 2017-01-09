Outdoor Retailer bringing 1,100 retailers and estimated 22,000 people to Salt Lake this week

Expected to generate more than $20 million in direct delegate spending to the Salt Lake area, the show allows owners of retail stores and chains to meet with manufacturers who make product presentations.

Among the 1,071 exhibitors this year are 167 companies attending OR for the first time.

"Salt Lake City has provided such a welcoming environment for the outdoor industry to convene and conduct its business," said Marisa Nicholson, show director for Emerald Expositions, which runs the twice annual show.

"The community shares our passion for the outdoors and the snow and beautiful mountains serves as the perfect backdrop," she added. "We look forward to our time in Salt Lake."

According to the most recent Recreation Economy Report, the outdoor industry directly supports 6.1 million American jobs and generates $646 billion in direct consumer annual spending, $39.9 billion in federal tax revenue and $39.7 billion in state and local tax revenue.

Industry officials come into OR excited by outgoing President Barack Obama's signing last month of the Outdoor REC Act. It ensures the outdoor recreation economy is counted as part of the U.S. gross domestic product.

Outdoor Industry Association [OIA] members "know about the hundreds of millions of dollars our industry contributes to the U.S. economy and the millions of jobs our businesses support," said Executive Director Amy Roberts. "Passage of the REC Act shows that Congress and the administration understand that as well."

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams added that OR represents an industry that "has become an important job growth sector by creating and providing jobs throughout the state from the many outdoor recreation-based businesses that now call Salt Lake and Utah home."