Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of nuke plant

"For 15 years, I have been deeply concerned by the continuing safety violations at Indian Point, especially given its location in the largest and most densely populated metropolitan region in the country," Cuomo said in a statement. "... This administration has been aggressively pursuing and incentivizing the development of clean, reliable energy, and the state is fully prepared to replace the power generated by the plant at a negligible cost to ratepayers."

Transmission upgrades and efficiency measures equaling more than 700 megawatts are already in-service, Cuomo said, adding that other generation resources ready to come online by 2021 will help generate more than enough electrical power to replace Indian Point's capacity. In its announcement of the closure, Cuomo's administration wrote that "the plant's closure in 2021 will have little to no effect on New Yorkers' electricity bills."

New Orleans-based Entergy confirmed the closure of the plant's two reactors, which went into operation in 1974 and 1976. The company said "key considerations" in the decision to shut down Indian Point included low energy prices that had reduced revenues at the plant, as well as increased operating costs.

"We thank our nearly 1,000 dedicated employees for operating a world-class nuclear power generating facility at top levels of safety, security and reliability, as well as the community for supporting us," said Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault. "We are committed to treating our employees fairly and will help those interested in other opportunities to relocate within the Entergy system."

The agreement requires Entergy to make repairs and upgrades to Indian Point and its spent fuel storage system. It would give the state time to find an alternative source of electricity and allow the closure deadline to be delayed a few years if the state and Entergy agree.

In exchange, the state and the environmental group Riverkeeper agree to drop legal challenges and the state will support the plant's request for a new federal operating license.