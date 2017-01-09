World stocks mostly down, pound at 10-week low

ASIA'S DAY: Sentiment was more upbeat earlier in Asia, where Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index advanced 0.3 percent to close at 22,558.69 while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China rose 0.5 percent to 3,171.24. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.1 percent to 2,048.78 while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.9 percent to 5,807.40. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. Benchmarks in Southeast Asia were mixed.

CHINA OUTFLOWS: Official data showed that China's foreign exchange reserves contracted in December for the sixth straight month, falling by $41 billion to just over $3 trillion according to the People's Bank of China. The central bank said Saturday its effort to stabilize the yuan was a major reason for the drop in forex reserves. The latest figures underline Beijing's willingness to use its huge stockpile of foreign currency to stabilize the yuan, which has been declining as residents and companies send more money overseas amid flagging confidence in China's economy.

WEEK AHEAD: Potential market-moving events this week include the release of China inflation and Japanese consumer confidence figures on Tuesday. On Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has scheduled a long-awaited news conference on his global business empire. Chinese trade data and U.S. retail sales numbers are due at the end of the week.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 116.67 yen from 116.93 yen in late trading Friday. The euro weakened to $1.0521 from $1.0533.

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude oil fell $1.06 to $52.93 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 23 cents on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, lost $1.14 to $55.96 a barrel in London.