Starbucks to stop selling alcohol at more than 400 U.S. stores a few months after Utah quit program

New York • After dropping its license to serve alcohol in five Utah stores, Starbucks plans to stop selling beer and wine at more than 400 U.S. stores next week in an end to its "evenings" program.

The coffee chain says the "Starbucks Evenings" program in 439 company-owned stores in the U.S. will end Tuesday. The program may continue, it says, in some of the nine licensed stores where it is offered, or overseas. The program was first tested in 2010 near Starbucks' headquarters in Seattle, and was expanded as a way to drive sales beyond the morning rush.