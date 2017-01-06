Aging New York nuclear plant to close by 2021

More than 17 million people live within 50 miles of the facility, which sits alongside the lower Hudson River about 30 miles north of New York City, the nation's biggest city. Cuomo, a Democrat, has long argued that operating a nuclear plant so close to a major population center poses a potential safety hazard.

New Orleans-based Entergy declined to comment on the deal, which was first reported by The New York Times.

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said any discussion of an agreement was premature.

"There is no agreement," Azzopardi wrote in an email. "Gov. Cuomo has been working on a possible agreement for 15 years and until it's done, it's not done. Close only counts for horseshoes, not for nuclear plants."

The agreement would allow the closure deadline to be delayed a few years if the state and Entergy agree.

Others who worked on the agreement include Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, also a Democrat, and the environmental organization Riverkeeper.

"If we can shut-down Indian Point under an agreement that enhances public safety and kick-starts investment into safer and more reliable renewable energy sources, that will be a major victory for the millions of New Yorkers who live in the region," Schneiderman said in a statement.