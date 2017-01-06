CES innovations: Jeans that give directions

Las Vegas • Here's a morning routine for you.
After the alarm on your smartphone goes off, it's time to roll out of your "smart" bed and give your hair a good run through with your app-connected brush. Don't forget to use your smart toothbrush in front of your smart mirror.
After that, your smart pillbox will remind you to take your medication. And remember to put on your smart jeans, so they can give you directions while you leave your phone in the pocket.
Sound like a typical morning? Tech companies at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas would like it to be. They're unveiling products that do all these things and more. But do we really need them — or even want them?