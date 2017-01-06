CES innovations: Jeans that give directions

"When an industry is nascent, you will see experimentation," said Mark Hung, a vice president at Gartner Research. "Companies will throw things against the wall to see what sticks."

You decide whether these are cool innovations or just junk.

———

BOX O' LOVE

Can't express your feelings adequately through emoticon-filled text messages? For you, there's the Lovebox.

The wooden box — made by a French startup, of course — plugs into an outlet and connects to Wi-Fi. A heart on the outside spins when you get a message. Open the lid to see a digital screen with the message. You can reply with a digital heart by rotating the heart on the box.

The Lovebox won't be out in the U.S. until June, so forget Valentine's Day.

And these virtual smooches come with a price: $120 for one box or $185 for two.

———

HAIR GOES HIGH TECH

The Hair Coach from L'Oreal's Kerastase brand uses a microphone, gyroscope and other sensors to monitor how fast and how hard you're brushing.

An accompanying app recommends how to brush for optimal quality and minimal breakage and split ends. It can also factor in heat and humidity and even discern if hair is wet or dry.

Kerastase teamed up with tech company Withings on the battery-powered brush, due out in mid-2017. It comes at a hair-raising price: $200.

———