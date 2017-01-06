U.S. rig count up 7 this week; Utah unchanged

Houston • The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by seven this week to 665.

There was no change this past week in the number of operating rigs in Utah.

A year ago, 664 rigs were active. Depressed energy prices have curtailed exploration, although the rig count has been rebounding in recent weeks.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 529 rigs sought oil and 135 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.

New Mexico and Texas both gained three rigs, Louisiana two and Colorado, Ohio and Pennsylvania each added one.