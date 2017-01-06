Quantcast
Wal-Mart names Furner as Sam’s Club next CEO

The Associated Press
First Published      Last Updated Jan 06 2017 09:36 am

New York • Wal-Mart has named John Furner as CEO of its Sam's Club stores to replace Rosalind Brewer, who is retiring next month.

Furner, 42, will head the membership-only warehouse chain next month. Furner has been Sam's Club's chief merchandising officer since October 2015. Wal-Mart says he first joined the company as an hourly store associate in 1993.

Brewer will leave her position February 1. The 54-year-old has been CEO of Sam's Club for five years and has had a variety of executive roles since joining the company about 11 years ago.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, slipped 86 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $68.37 in morning trading Friday.

 

