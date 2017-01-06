Quantcast
Yahoo deletes tweet that included racial slur

The Associated Press
First Published      Last Updated Jan 06 2017 08:48 am
Yahoo Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump's plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, "Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here's How Much It'll Cost." But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word "bigger" had an 'n' as its first letter instead of a 'b.'

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology, chalking up the mishap to a spelling error. A company spokeswoman referred to the statement when asked for further comment.

Yahoo's mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

 

