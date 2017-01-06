Global stocks, dollar get lift from U.S. wage news

US JOBS: U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in December, just below the 175,000 or so anticipated in markets. The figures capped a year of slower but solid hiring and were the last major snapshot of the economy before President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House. Another modestly disappointing piece of news was the increase in the unemployment rate to 4.7 percent from the previous month's nine-year low of 4.6 percent. However, hourly pay jumped 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the biggest increase in over seven years. That's a positive sign that the low unemployment rate is leading some businesses to offer higher wages to attract and keep workers. Sluggish wage growth has been a longstanding weak spot in the seven-year economic recovery.

ANALYST TAKE: "Should earnings continue on the current trajectory then inflationary pressures should continue to build and enable the Fed to raise interest rates three times this year as planned, even in the absence of a large fiscal stimulus package from a Trump government," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

EUROPE ON UP: Further evidence emerged to show that the 19-country eurozone economy ended 2016 strongly and that it's poised for a period of faster growth, at least until a run of elections that have the potential to cloud confidence. In a wide-ranging survey across the single currency bloc, the European Union found business and consumer sentiment running at near six-year highs. Its economic sentiment indicator rose 1.2 points to 107.8, its highest level since March 2011.

SAMSUNG SURPRISE: The South Korean electronics maker posted its fattest quarterly profit in three years, boosting shares by 1.8 percent and shoring up stock market sentiment. The company said operating profit surged 50 percent to 9.2 trillion won ($7.8 billion), surpassing even the most bullish analyst forecasts.

YUAN IN FOCUS: Markets are paying more attention to China's currency, which has surged against the dollar in what some see as a sign that Beijing wants to stem the closely controlled currency's recent decline to curb capital outflows. Authorities on Friday set the midpoint of the narrow band in which the yuan is allowed to fluctuate 639 basis points higher at 6.8668 to the dollar — its biggest increase in years.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3 percent to finish at 19,454.33 while South Korea's Kospi added 0.4 percent to 2,049.12. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.2 percent to 22,503.01 and the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.4 percent to 3,154.32. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 5,755.60.

CURRENCIES: The euro gave up some but not all of this week's gains against the dollar, trading 0.6 percent lower at $1.0542. The dollar was 1.1 percent higher at 116.59.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 41 cents to $54.17 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, edged up 36 cents to $57.25 a barrel in London.