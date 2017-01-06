Is Deutsche Bank seeking private equity help in deal?

Preliminary terms of the agreement with the Department of Justice included $4.1 billion of relief to borrowers over at least five years, Deutsche Bank said last month.

The bank is still finalizing the settlement that resolves a years-long U.S. investigation into its dealings in mortgage-backed securities.

It's not clear that the government would allow it to get credit for borrower relief by financing these funds, the person said.

Other banks that have settled with the U.S. have bought loans, or have received credit for modifying loans they made themselves, even if they no longer owned them.

"Lending money to private equity or hedge funds would tie up a vastly smaller amount of capital than taking a soured security onto the balance sheet and writing it down to basically zero," said Piers Brown, an analyst with Macquarie Bank. "The question is, will the DOJ accept this?"

If Deutsche Bank does go this route and the government approves it, the deal could draw protests from consumer activists who argue that banks have not done enough to provide relief to borrowers.

Investors have had no trouble getting funding to buy bad loans from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and the government doesn't need to encourage banks to finance those bids, said Julia Gordon, an executive vice president at the National Community Stabilization Trust, a nonprofit that focuses on housing.

The bank may also look to get credit for any prior financing it provided to investors like private equity firms, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is not public. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank's settlement is the latest in a string of deals with big banks designed to hold the lenders accountable for excesses in mortgage-backed securities that helped inflate the housing bubble.

The Department of Justice has extracted more than $50 billion from banks in these agreements. The German bank's deal features more consumer relief in percentage terms than prior settlements, which helped lift the company's shares when it was announced late last month.

The borrower relief provisions of these settlements have garnered criticism from investors, community groups and others, which have said that the banks have not had to bear the burden of the aid offered. Bank of America, for example, received credit for relief on loans it originally made but had sold, and that others had modified.

Lawmakers including Elizabeth Warren joined with consumer groups in 2015 to criticize the kind of government auctions where Deutsche Bank would be funding bidders, saying that investment firms that buy soured loans often rush to foreclose on borrowers instead of modifying their mortgages.

The agencies that run or help oversee the auctions, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, their regulator, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, have changed the rules to make it easier for nonprofits to buy loans.

A spokesman for HUD referred to an October 2016 report that shows that the agency has been reaching out to nonprofits.