Gold climbs to four-week high on drop of dollar

The Fed minutes "made the dollar bulls wary," Naeem Aslam, the chief market analyst at Think Markets U.K. Ltd., said in an email.

"Too many pieces are moving together, which are creating the biggest threat for globalization and integration," he said. "This makes the yellow metal highly attractive and we think it has a strong potential to break the resistance of $1,200."

Most on the Federal Open Market Committee reiterated that a "gradual" pace of rate hikes over the coming years would likely remain appropriate.

"Last night's Fed minutes highlighted the uncertainty that still prevails," said Jonathan Butler, a precious metals strategist at Mitsubishi Corp. in London. "Expectations of aggressive rate hikes in 2017 may be overdone, leaving the yield environment favorable to gold."

Bullion for immediate delivery was up 1.5 percent at $1,180.62 at 2:22 p.m. in New York, according to Bloomberg generic pricing. On the Comex in New York, gold futures for February delivery gained 1.4 percent to settle at $1,181.30. The Bloomberg dollar gauge dropped as much as 1.2 percent.

In other precious metals news:

- Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds fell 1.14 metric tons to 1,771.4 tons as of Wednesday, the lowest since May, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

- Silver and platinum also rose in the spot market.

- Palladium slipped after rallying 11 percent in the previous four sessions. Prices had advanced amid improving outlook for demand from carmakers, which use the metal to curb harmful emissions.