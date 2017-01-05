Treasuries whipsaw over content of Fed minutes

The Fed minutes were "less hawkish, but not dovish," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

• About half of the FOMC participants incorporated an assumption of more expansionary fiscal policy in their forecasts; however, several others pointed out that a further rise in the dollar might continue to hold down inflation

• At least 2 bearish elements drew focus: the risk of "a sizable undershooting of the longer-run normal unemployment rate" that could force the Fed to raise rates faster, and the possibility that a change to the fed funds rate path "could also have implications for the reinvestment of proceeds" from maturing debt on Fed's balance sheet

• The U.S. curve from five to 30 years erased earlier flattening

• Bonds declined in most euro-zone markets, led by France into the European close

• Later this week in U.S. data, December ADP employment change and government's monthly labor report