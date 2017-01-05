Macy’s, Toyota skid; Sears, Amazon jump

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

• Macy's Inc., down $4.98 to $30.86

The department cut its outlook and said it will eliminate 10,000 jobs after disappointing holiday sales.

• Toyota Motor Corp., down 75 cents to $120.44

The automaker was the latest target of President-elect Donald Trump's browbeating over its Mexico production plans.

• Sears Holdings Corp., up 3 cents to $10.39

The retailer sold its Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker for $900 million and will close 150 more stores.

• Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., up $1.92 to $12.61

The drugmaker said a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer helped patients live longer.