Tillerson owns stock in Exxon Mobil competitors

Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon CEO picked by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next secretary of state, owns stock in some of his old competitors and a slew of other companies with operations around the world.

Tillerson's holdings include shares of Chevron Corp., Royal Dutch Shell, Apple Inc. and General Electric Co. He disclosed them in a filing with the federal Office of Government Ethics.

The disclosure form only requires Tillerson to list values of his investments within dollar-amount ranges. For example, he listed Chevron and Phillips 66 stock worth between $15,001 and $50,000 each. His Apple stock could be worth up to $300,000.