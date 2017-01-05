Fire extinguished on Gulf of Mexico oil platform

A pre-dawn fire has been extinguished on an oil production platform in the Gulf of Mexico, and there is no sign of pollution in the area, authorities said Thursday.
The blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and was extinguished nearly four hours later, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
There were no reports of injuries. Four workers aboard the platform evacuated into the water in a life raft and were rescued by the crew of the 130-foot Mary Wyatt Milano, a supply vessel, the Coast Guard said.