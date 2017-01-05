Ohio is 1st state to ban plywood on vacant properties

Columbus, Ohio • Boarded-up property will no longer be synonymous with blight in Ohio.

The state became the first in the nation this week to outlaw the use of plywood on abandoned and vacant properties.

The prohibition was tucked into one of 28 bills signed Wednesday by Republican Gov. John Kasich. It takes effect in 90 days.

It's a boon for a practice known as clear boarding, which has been catching on around the country.

Fannie Mae, the federal government-sponsored mortgage association, has been using the clear polycarbonate windows and doors for several years and, in November, declared plywood unacceptable for securing vacant properties. A zoning committee in Chicago debated the issue this spring.