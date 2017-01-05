Utahn among dead in record-safe mining year

Fewer miners died in workplace accidents in 2016 than in any other year in U.S. history, but the death toll included one Utahn.

Blaine "Kirk" Linck, 53, of Salt Lake County, was killed March 8 when the dump truck he was driving went over an embankment and fell 60 feet into a pond at the Staker Parsons sand and gravel quarrymt 2080 N. Beck St.

Co-workers found him unresponsive in the water and tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Linck was one of 25 miners who died on the job last year, down from the previous record best of 28 in 2015.