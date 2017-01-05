Yes, you’re reading this right: Uber is projected to lose $3 billion in 2016

So how good was your year? Did your business make money? Did your business lose money? Did your business lose $3 billion? No? Uber did.
This is according to a Bloomberg report issued right before the holidays. Of course, these are just estimates because the company is privately held. But it's known that the company lost about $580 million in the first quarter of the year and most believe another $800 million in both the second and third quarters. These numbers don't include the losses the company incurred in China where it was forced to pull out due to regulatory squabbles. The company has earned the honor of losing the most money in the shortest time ever, according to a report earlier this year in Gizmodo. No one from Uber volunteered to accept that award -- or comment to the publications on the latest numbers for that matter.