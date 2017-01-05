Cyprus’ largest bank repays EU rescue funds

Nicosia, Cyprus • Cyprus' biggest bank says it has fully repaid $11.9 billion of emergency cash it received to stay afloat during a 2013 banking crisis that forced the island to need a multibillion euro rescue deal from its eurozone partners.

The Bank of Cyprus on Thursday hailed the development as another "significant milestone" in its return to health. It said it achieved that by shedding unwanted assets and operations, raising the bank's cash reserves and wooing back depositors.

CEO John Patrick Hourican said this sends the message that the lender is becoming a "stronger, safer and more focused institution capable of delivering appropriate shareholder returns over the medium term."