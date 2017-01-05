Bluefin tuna goes for $632,000 in auction

Tokyo • A Japanese sushi chain boss bid a winning $632,000 Thursday for a 466 pound bluefin tuna in what may be Tsukiji market's last auction at its current site in downtown Tokyo.
The winning bid Thursday for the prized but imperiled species was the second highest ever after a record 155.4 million yen bid in 2013 at the annual New Year auction. This year's price was $2,981 per kilogram, compared with about $7,930 per kilogram for the 2013 record-setting auction price.
Kiyomura Corp. owner Kiyoshi Kimura posed, beaming, after the predawn New Year auction with the gleaming, man-sized fish, which was caught off the coast of northern Japan's Aomori prefecture.