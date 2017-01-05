Sears to sell Craftsman tool brand to Stanley

New York • After 90 years, struggling department store operator Sears is selling its well-known Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Stanley plans to grow the brand by selling Craftsman tools in more stores outside of Sears. Today, only 10 percent of Craftsman products are sold outside of Sears-owned stores.

Sears will continue to sell Craftsman products at its stores, including Kmart and Sears Hometown. Sears, based in Hoffman Estates, Ill., first took control of the Craftsman brand in 1927 when it bought the trademark for $500.

Sears has been losing money for years as its revenue fell.