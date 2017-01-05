Global stocks flat as focus turns to U.S. jobs data

London • Global stock markets traded in fairly narrow ranges Thursday as the attention in markets shifted towards upcoming U.S. jobs data following the publication of the minutes to the Federal Reserve's last board meeting.
KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was steady around its all-time closing high at 7,188, while Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent to 11,564. The CAC-40 in France was 0.2 percent lower at 4,891. U.S. stocks were poised for modest losses at the open with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures down 0.2 percent.
FED MINUTES: U.S. central bank officials think they may need to accelerate interest rate hikes if a faster-growing economy leads to lower than expected unemployment. For now they believe they can stick to gradual increases, according to minutes of the Fed's December meeting. Officials also discussed the impact of Donald Trump's proposed economic stimulus program and attributed surging stock prices, rising bond rates and the stronger dollar following the election to investor enthusiasm over the president elect's plans.