$10B plan unveiled to improve JFK Airport

Cuomo said a critical factor is to expand roads leading to the Queens airport, lessening the current traffic congestion. The Van Wyck Expressway would acquire an extra lane, as would the Kew Gardens Interchange. Private companies are being invited to offer bids for this construction work.

The AirTrain, a rail line that carries passengers from Queens' Jamaica neighborhood, would be expanded from two to four cars.

At the airport, terminals are to be linked to each other, allowing travelers to move without going outside. Newer terminals would be expanded, and older ones would be rebuilt or renovated, accessible by one ring roadway.

In view of security concerns, the plan also provides for facial recognition technology.

Cuomo said he expects $7 billion to come from private funding, with another $1 billion or so still to be allocated. Up to $2 billion for road improvements not including the airport itself is likely to be financed by the state Department of Transportation, state officials said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates JFK and other transit hubs, bridges and tunnels, is to implement the airport plan. The timing for that work has yet to be determined.

John F. Kennedy International Airport was called New York International Airport when it opened in 1948. It was renamed to honor assassinated President John F. Kennedy in late 1963.