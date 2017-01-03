Morgan Stanley up, Southwestern Energy down

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

• Southwestern Energy Co., down 85 cents to $9.97

Natural gas companies fell as futures for that fuel plunged.

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 43 cents to $9.55

The automaker announced a partnership with Google over the holiday weekend.

• Xerox Corp., up $1.14 to $6.89

The document company officially split from its business process outsourcing unit, now a separate company called Conduent.

• Facebook Inc., up $1.81 to $116.86

Technology stocks did better than the rest of the market on Tuesday.

• Morgan Stanley, up 80 cents to $43.05