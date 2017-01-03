U.S. factory activity hits 2016 high in December

Washington • U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in December at the strongest pace of 2016, as new orders and production jumped in a positive sign for economic growth.
The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its manufacturing index came in at 54.7 last month, up from 53.2 in November and the highest reading of 2016. Any reading over 50 signals growth.
U.S. factories are steadily rebounding from a rough patch hit in late 2015 and early 2016. A prior decline in energy prices caused cutbacks in orders for equipment and pipelines, while a stronger dollar and slower economic growth abroad hurt exports.