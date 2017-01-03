British EU envoy departs before Brexit negotiations

Brussels • Underscoring the hectic preparations for Britain's divorce proceedings from the European Union, London's envoy to the EU has unexpectedly resigned only months before the negotiations are due to start and on the heels of a nasty controversy.
Ivan Rogers decided to leave now so that a successor could be in place ahead of the official triggering of the exit talks set for the end of March, the British government said. Rogers was named to the Brussels post of permanent representative in 2013 and was due to stay until November and help oversee the critical first half year of negotiations.