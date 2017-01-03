Small business: Ready for health insurance?

Those forms are due with the IRS by Feb. 28 if companies are using paper forms, or March 31 if they're filing electronically. Companies must file electronically if they are sending the IRS 250 or more of Form 1095-C.

• Companies with fewer than 50 staffers are not required to offer insurance, but if they have a self-insured or self-funded plan, in which they rather than insurers pay for employees' claims, they must report information on their coverage. These businesses must provide a Form 1095-B to each staffer by March 2.

These forms are similar to Form 1095-C, providing detailed information on each staffer's insurance. Companies must also file with the IRS a Form 1095-B for each employee and a Form 1094-C, a simple document reporting the number of 1095-B forms being filed.

The deadlines are the same as for larger companies: by Feb. 28 if companies are using paper forms, or March 31 if they're filing electronically.

Companies with fewer than 50 staffers whose coverage is paid by an insurance carrier are not required to file similar forms; that is the responsibility of the insurance company.

You can get more information at the IRS website, www.irs.gov.

GETTING YOUR EMAILS OPENED, NOT DELETED

How to get your company's emails noticed and opened will be the topic of an online seminar sponsored by SCORE, the organization that gives free counseling to small businesses. It will be held Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. Mountain time.

Learn more and register at http://bit.ly/2iXtsVd