Small business: Ready for health insurance?

With the arrival of tax reporting season, many small businesses that offer health insurance to employees must file documents detailing the coverage with the IRS, and must also give copies to their staffers.
At look at the requirements:
• Companies with 50 or more staffers are required to offer insurance to staffers and their dependents. They must provide a document known as Form 1095-C to each employee by March 2; the form includes information on who was covered in the staffer's family, how many months they were covered during the year and how much the insurance cost the employee. Companies must file with the IRS a Form 1095-C for each staffer and also Form 1094-C, which collects and sums up the information on a company's coverage.