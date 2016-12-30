U.S. stocks had big gains despite early stumble

"It's been the year of the unlikely happening, but the crazy thing about the unlikely happening is you would expect that to lead to big sell-offs, and we experienced the exact opposite," said J.J. Kinahan, TD Ameritrade's chief strategist. "The more things happened that were unlikely, the more we seemed to rally."

The Standard & Poor's 500 index, the broadest measure of the stock market, closed out the year with a gain of 9.5 percent after an essentially flat finish in 2015.

Including dividends, the total return was 11.96 percent. That means if you invested $1,000 in an S&P 500 index fund at the beginning of the year you'd wind up with slightly less than $1,119.60 at the end of the year, after expenses.

Other major market indexes also delivered solid gains. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13.4 percent, a surge that briefly had the 30-company average flirting with crossing the 20,000 mark. The Nasdaq composite notched a 7.5 percent gain.

Small-company stocks trounced the rest of the market, however, especially since the election. The Russell 2000 index soared 19.5 percent in 2016.

Investors anticipate that smaller companies will benefit more from an improving U.S. economy than their larger rivals because they tend to do far more of their business domestically. They also have fewer ways to dodge taxes through overseas subsidiaries, so they'll have more to gain if corporate taxes go down, and they'll also have less to lose if trade frictions flare up.

For the most part, markets overseas also fared better than in 2015.

In Europe, Britain's market closed the year at a record high that left the index with a 14.4 percent gain, despite jitters that rocked the market following the summer's "Brexit" vote to leave European Union. Indexes in Germany and France rose 6.9 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's benchmark index each eked out a gain of 0.4 percent.

Few anticipated the kinds of gains for U.S. stocks this year in January, when the market kicked of the year in a deep slump that knocked the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 into a correction, or a drop of 10 percent or more from their recent peaks. For the S&P 500, it was the second correction in five months.

Fear that an economic slump in China could spark a global economic slowdown and alarm as the price of crude oil fell below $30 a barrel to its lowest level in 12 years triggered the market slide. Weak U.S. economic data didn't help.

The downturn was a surprise to many investors. Few expected another market correction so soon, and the Federal Reserve's move in December 2015 to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly 10 years signaled to many that the U.S. economy was healthy.

By the end of March, the market had started to regain its footing. By April, it recouped its losses and continued to mostly head higher. Then, toward the end of June, investors got blindsided by the Brexit vote. That dragged the market sharply lower and sent investors piling into U.S. bonds.

The slide lasted only a couple of days, and once again the market headed mostly higher.

Throughout the summer and into early fall, stocks rode an encouraging wave of developments: The U.S. job market continued to post strong monthly gains. Consumer confidence strengthened. More companies began to report better earnings and revenue for the third quarter, snapping a losing streak of five quarters for S&P 500 companies, according to S&P Global.

And crude oil prices stabilized, holding above $50. An agreement by OPEC and other major oil-producing nations to cut production next year in an effort to mitigate a glut in global supplies helped support energy prices. U.S. benchmark crude finished the year up 45 percent at $53.72 a barrel. That's far lower than it was in mid-2014, when it topped $100 a barrel.