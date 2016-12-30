Weekly recalls: Jackets, ATVs, scooters

WHY: The metal snaps on the jackets can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: Six consumers about snaps falling off the jackets. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 500 in the U.S. and 25 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Tea Collection at 866-374-8747 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. P.T. Monday through Friday, send email to service(at)teacollection.com or visit www.teacollection.com and click on "product recall" for more information.

ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES

DETAILS: Model year 2016 and 2017 LT-A750X and LT-A750XP KingQuad ATVs. "Suzuki KingQuad" and "4x4 750AXi" are on decals on the sides. The model number is printed on a hang tag on the ATV and on the owner's manual. The XP model has power steering. They were sold by Suzuki ATV dealers nationwide from September 2015 through November 2016.

WHY: The ATV's battery can fail and cause the engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of battery discharge or failure to restart. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,400.

FOR MORE: Call Suzuki at 800-444-5077 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. P.T. Monday through Friday or visit www.suzukicycles.com and click on Safety Recalls for more information.