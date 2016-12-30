Weekly recalls: Jackets, ATVs, scooters

Hundreds of children's denim jackets are being recalled this week because of metal snaps that pose a choking hazard.
Other recalled items this week include all-terrain vehicles that pose a fire hazard.
Here's a more detailed look:
CHILDREN'S DENIM JACKETS
DETAILS: Tea Collection Inc. children's knit blue denim jackets with metal buttons and snaps. A tag sewn inside the neck reads "Tea." Style number 6F22400-405 is printed on a hangtag attached to the garment. The jackets were sold in sizes XS to XL (sizes 2 through 12) at specialty and other stores nationwide from August 2016 through December 2016.