Natural gas is 2016’s best-performing commodity

A polar blast that's poised to sweep the U.S. has turned natural gas into the year's best performer among major commodities.

Frigid weather will sweep the western two-thirds of the nation in the second week of January, stoking gas demand for heating, according to Commodity Weather Group LLC.

The deep freeze comes as output from shale basins slows, sending production in the contiguous U.S. toward a second-straight annual drop. The prospect of supply constraints has pushed gas up 59 percent in 2016.

The gas rally marks a dramatic turnaround for a market that tumbled to the lowest prices since the 1990s earlier this year amid a glut of supply.