Treasuries rally on month-end buying

- Yields across the curve were lower by 1-3 basis points, off session lows, after the Sifma-recommended 2pm ET close for USD-denominated cash fixed income

- The 10-year yield fell as much as 4.5 basis points to 2.43%, lowest since Dec. 14; it touched 2.639% on Dec. 15, the highest level since 2014, as U.S. equity benchmarks reached record highs

- Treasuries also were underpinned by declines for U.S. equities that accelerated after Dec. Chicago PMI fell more than expected

- Traders' early focus was on the extent to which month-end needs were satisfied by this week's Treasury auctions; strong demand for yesterday's 7-year auction and 5-year auction on Dec. 28 was attributed in part to the incentive to use auction liquidity to add duration rather than relying on thinly staffed trading desks today

- Most European sovereign debt markets closed lower, led by French bonds after long-duration bond auctions were set for Jan. 5; French 5s30s curve steepened by 7.8 basis points

- U.S. 5s30s stabilized after trading above 113.5 basis points, a zone that contains the 23.6% retracement of its flattening from post-election high on Nov. 9 and the 38.2% retracement of flattening from Dec. 9 highs reached amid EGB curve steepening

- The Treasury index still had a positive yearly total return of 0.82 percent through Dec. 29 as the surge in yields during 4Q failed to completely erase the gains of 1H as U.K. Brexit vote sent yields to YTD lows