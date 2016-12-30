Treasuries rally on month-end buying

Treasuries rallied on the final trading day of 2016 on demand tied to month-end index changes, paring their December losses.
The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index fell 0.33 percent through Dec. 29 after four straight monthly declines. It lost 2.67 percent in November, the most since January 2009, as Donald Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election fueled bets that inflation and economic growth would accelerate. The index hasn't fallen for five straight months since October 2010-March 2011.
- Treasuries rallied across the curve ahead of the 1pm ET futures market close, when Bloomberg Barclays USD-denominated bond index rebalancing, normally at 3pm ET on the last business day of the month, took effect; a +0.07yr duration extension was estimated for Bloomberg Barclays Treasury Index