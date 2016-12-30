Energy companies and banks led S&P 500 rally

FINANCIALS: up 20.1 percent

Banks and other financial companies sank early in 2016 as investors worried about slowing global economic growth. After that they struggled as the Federal Reserve continually held off on raising interest rates. But the sector caught fire leading up to the election and afterward, as investors felt banks will be major beneficiaries of a Donald Trump administration. Banks stand to benefit from increased government spending and borrowing connected to greater spending on infrastructure, as well as faster economic growth, looser regulations and rising interest rates. Huge gains in the weeks after the election took bank stocks to their highest levels since 2008.

INDUSTRIALS: up 17.8 percent

Companies that make construction equipment, engines and aircraft also made large gains as the U.S. economy picked up steam. Investors bet that the election of Trump, and a Republican Congress that could approve his spending proposals, will lead to more spending on construction, manufacturing, and transportation. The sector, which includes companies like Boeing and General Electric, reached all-time highs at the end of the year. Caterpillar was the best-performing Dow Jones industrial average component in 2016 while farm equipment maker Deere rose to an all-time high.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS: up 16.1 percent

Phone company stocks surged early in 2016 as the market got off to a historically bad start. Investors bought those stocks, which are often compared to bonds because of their large dividend yields and relative stability. Low bond yields have helped make the small sector attractive as well, drawing in investors who sought income. Later the stocks gradually lost steam as investors saw signs the economy was picking up and hoped for faster growth. Thanks to AT&T's biggest gain since 2006, the stocks ultimately bounced back from two years of declines.

MATERIALS: up 14.1 percent

Companies that make materials like packaging, specialty chemicals and mine for metals also rebounded, partly because precious metals prices bounced back in 2016 after several years of losses. Copper, which is linked to expectations for economic growth because of its uses in construction, climbed 17 percent. Higher metals prices led to big gains for gold and copper producer Freeport-McMoran, gold miner Newmont Mining and steel maker Nucor. Building materials companies like Martin Marietta also climbed.

UTILITIES: up 12.2 percent

With government bond yields at their lowest levels in many years and investors nervous about the state of the economy, utility companies were in the unusual position of leading the market in early 2016. Electric and gas utilities were a safe harbor for worried investors. But as confidence in the economy picked up, they lost that leadership position. Overall they recovered the previous year's losses and rose a bit more than the S&P 500.

TECHNOLOGY: up 12 percent

Technology companies rose for the eighth year in a row. The stocks surged this summer as the U.S. economy appeared to gain strength, while critical overseas markets also looked healthier. The technology sector didn't do as well following the election, however, as investors wondered if Trump's trade and immigration policies and his inflammatory rhetoric would hurt their sales overseas. Graphics processor company Nvidia more than tripled in value and performed better than any other S&P 500 stock, while Hewlett-Packard's breakup left two stocks that both did well.

CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY: up 4.3 percent