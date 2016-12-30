Ligety finds a new way to win — sponsoring rivals

In all, Shred athletes have won eight races this season. Swiss standout Lara Gut and French ace Alexis Pinturault have three each while two more Frenchmen, Mathieu Faivre and Sarrazin, have one each.

Former overall World Cup champion Carlo Janka of Switzerland also wears Shred, as do a number of rising American racers — plus snowboarders and freestyle skiers.

"It's cool to see a lot of my biggest competitors on the product," Ligety said in an interview.

While Ligety has set the golden standard, he's just one of many U.S. Ski Team athletes who have started entrepreneurial ventures.

Last year, Bode Miller has become the co-owner of the New York-based Bomber Ski brand.

After her Kiss My Tiara underwear moment, Julia Mancuso has moved on to Pure Golden Wellness, a health and fitness coaching initiative.

Steven Nyman and his brother created Fantasy Ski Racer.

And a group of young racers led by Brennan Rubie recently got together to pose in a nude calendar called "Under the Suit: The Bodies of the Ski Team," the sales of which are helping them fund their travel around Europe.

"This is a new experience for us. We're running it ourselves, setting up the website and marketing it," Rubie said. "We can grow as people and market ourselves and also grow as skiers."

Along the same lines, Tommy Biesemeyer runs a fundraising event for the "B" team in Vail, Colorado, each November during training camp.

Besides pure American entrepreneurial spirit, U.S. skiers have plenty of time to dream up business and financial plans as they travel through the Alps while their European rivals go home between races.

"They're building skills — organization skills, leadership skills — and realizing how hard life is," U.S. men's head coach Sasha Rearick said. "Those are all things that are super important for these guys to be better people in the world. It's something that I've always encouraged, along with going to school."

Ligety and Italian friend Carlo Salmini founded Shred to take advantage of Ligety's newfound popularity after his unexpected gold medal in combined at the 2006 Turin Olympics.