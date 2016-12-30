Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elusive

So far, despite the widespread inconvenience and costs, most of the country's 1.25 billion citizens appear to be taking Modi's word for it.

Here are a few things to know about India's massive cash overhaul:

———

HARDSHIP FOR THE POOR

Modi's announcement that 500 and 1,000 rupee bills — making up 86 percent of India's currency — were no longer legal tender has posed an enormous hardship for millions of people who use cash for everything from salaries to cellphone charges.

Almost immediately, serpentine lines appeared at banks and ATMs as people waited hours to deposit or exchange old currency notes for new bills. Since authorities only began printing the new bills after the policy was announced, demand vastly exceeds supply and cash machines often run dry. Daily commerce in essentials including food, medicine and transportation screeched almost to a halt.

Worst affected were the country's hundreds of millions of farmers, produce vendors, small shop owners and daily-wage laborers who usually are paid in cash at the end of a day's work. Many lost their jobs as small businesses shut down, compounding their poverty.

Pankaj Aggarwal, owner of a clothing shop in the Old Delhi neighborhood of Chandni Chowk, says his sales crashed by 70 percent.

"You can imagine what our business is like now. It will be some time before our sales normalize," he said.

Modi appears to have succeeded in promoting the cash overhaul as a "pro-poor" policy, tapping into deep anger among the have-nots toward wealthy elites.

"The first two months have been so bad for us, we don't even have enough money to buy food," said daily wage laborer Neeraj Mishra, 35. "Overall, I think Modi has done some good. People with a lot of money are the ones who have been troubled. I don't have enough cash for it to bother me much."

Political scientist Sreeram Chaulia, dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs in New Delhi, describes the strategy as "classic populism."

"Some people are outraged, but are hesitant to come out and say it because they don't want to be branded as anti-national or self-centered," he said.

———

A BRUISED ECONOMY