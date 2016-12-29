How Amazon Echo listens and what it stores

———

IS IT SNOOPING?

No, according to Amazon. Although Alexa is always listening, Amazon says Alexa ignores what's said until you trigger it with the "wake word" Alexa (you can change the wake word to Amazon or Echo). Only then does the Echo pass on the command or question to Amazon's servers for processing. A blue light on the Echo comes on to let you know that's happening.

You could argue that because Alexa is always listening, that's snooping. But it would be the same as talking to a tape recorder. What you say is private unless you give that tape recorder to someone else. If you're paranoid, the Echo has a mute button to disable the microphones entirely. Or just unplug it.

———

WHAT AMAZON KNOWS

Commands and questions preceded by the wake word do go to Amazon. Those voice snippets and transcripts, along with Alexa's responses, are stored on Amazon's servers. You can delete any or all such recordings through Amazon's Alexa app, though you lose some of the personalization that comes from Alexa knowing your past requests.

———

WHAT DOES THIS HAVE TO DO WITH THE ARKANSAS CASE?

Police believe Victor Collins was strangled and drowned in the home of a friend, James Andrew Bates, who has been charged with murder. An Echo was found in the kitchen.

It's not known what Amazon has on its servers. It's unlikely that anyone asked Alexa directly on how to commit murder, but the device might have picked up background chatter or noise when fielding a routine request to play a song.

It's also possible that the Echo itself has stored snippets of conversations prior to identifying a wake word. The snippet might have been stored temporarily as the device analyzes whether it's a wake word. Any such snippet likely would have been overwritten already, though, as Alexa continues to listen for the wake word.