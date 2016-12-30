Army vet battling hepatitis has Big Pharma help

That's been bad news for the market leader, Gilead, which must increasingly find patients through the social service networks that target drug users and the poor. Many patients don't even know they have the infection, which can take years to show symptoms.

"They are seeing patient volume declines even though there are 1 or 2 million patients out there," said Michael Yee, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets. "They have to go out and find those 1 to 2 million."

Gilead spent $141 million last year advertising its hepatitis C drugs in the U.S., according Kantar Media, an ad tracking firm. Meanwhile, government funding for reaching new patients is tight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there may be as many as 3.9 million hepatitis C patients in the country. The agency's budget to stop the spread of all forms of viral hepatitis — including hepatitis C — was $34 million this year. In 2015, Gilead made more selling hepatitis C drugs in an average day.

"We're working in a limited-resources situation," said Corinna Dan, viral hepatitis adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services.

After the U.S. rolled out a plan five years ago to slash new infections by 25 percent by 2020, cases went in the opposite direction, almost doubling to an estimated 30,500 in 2014. The disease can cause liver failure and killed almost 20,000 Americans in 2014.

"The state of Missouri has no money for hep C," Burkett, who has deluged lawmakers with requests for support of antiviral programs, said over coffee near his office in Columbia. "It's not a priority with the government."

Wearing a trucker hat adorned with an American eagle, he has crisscrossed Missouri in a dusty Honda SUV to give talks on the dangers of hepatitis C and get people tested.

He helps patients understand their options for treatment under Medicaid and Medicare, as well as corporate programs for the uninsured. About 70 percent of his funding comes from drug companies, and Gilead has put together a national network of employees who work with public health departments and activists like him.

Gilead doesn't believe its efforts are a substitute for government public health programs, said Gregg Alton, head of corporate and medical affairs.

"It's much more us providing resources and support," he said by phone.

Hepatitis C has been big business ever since Gilead exploded out of the gate three years ago with Sovaldi, a pill that can wipe out the virus in 12 weeks with fewer side effects than previous treatments.

The company initially charged a list price of $84,000 for a course of therapy. Last year the drug and a successor called Harvoni sold $19.1 billion together globally.

Burkett and other public health workers increasingly look to the company for support. James Galbraith, an associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was frustrated when the CDC denied his request to fund a hepatitis C testing program.

"How do you do it if there are no public funds available?" he said by phone. Gilead answered his call with a grant.