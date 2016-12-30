Haggling back in full force as world awash in wheat

That prompted Egypt, which needs to buy wheat for subsidized bread program, to return to international standards for the fungus to allay traders' concerns. Now, with confidence restored, the country has the upper hand as exporters from nations such as Russia scramble to offload record harvests.

"Confidence returns over time," said Charles Clack, an analyst at Rabobank International in London. "There are still overwhelming exporter supplies kicking about in the global market and being the No. 1 importer, Egypt is well aware of their strong negotiating position. Traders need a buyer."

The urgency is growing. World wheat stockpiles will reach a record 235 million tons at the end of the 2016-17 season, about 6 percent above the year-earlier level and almost 1 percent more than forecast in October, the International Grains Council said last month.

Total grain inventories will surpass 500 million tons for the first time ever, the IGC estimates.

Benchmark wheat prices in Chicago have tumbled almost 14 percent this year, reaching a decade-low in August.

In local terms, Egypt's wheat imports are more expensive than they were in October, before the nation floated its pound to end a crippling currency crisis.

That's giving Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities an incentive to pay as little as possible in dollars, Clack said. The market closely watches tenders because Egypt buys more than any other country to help provide food for its more than 90 million citizens.

GASC bought 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat from Louis Dreyfus at $197.20 a ton, 63 cents below the company's offer, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they aren't authorized to speak to the media. It also bought 175,000 tons of Russian grain from Al Wehda, Archer-Daniels-Midland and Glencore at prices ranging from $197.35 to $197.95 a ton.

The biggest discount was obtained from Glencore, which sold $1.45 a ton below its offer. The wheat is for Feb. 1-10 shipment.

Egypt said Wednesday that it would now accept U.S. hard red winter wheat. That may increase competition with top seller Russia, where exports have so far lagged expectations amid a stronger ruble. It may also prompt lower offers in the future from Romania and Argentina, which in last week's tender sold to Egypt for the first time since February.

"It's a market where various origins can compete," said Matt Ammermann, a commodity risk manager at brokerage INTL FCStone Inc. in Plymouth, Minn. "This plays to the advantage of buyers right now."