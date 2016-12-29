Kate Spade exploring a sale of handbag maker

Hedge fund Caerus Investors pushed the company last month to find an acquirer that could help it improve its profit margins. The fund, which didn't reveal how much of Kate Spade it owns, sent a letter saying shareholders were "incredibly frustrated" with performance and would be better off if the company was sold to an acquirer that could better manage the business.

Representatives for Kate Spade and Caerus declined to comment.

The New York-based hedge fund's founder and chief investment officer, Ward Davis, said Wednesday that he wasn't aware of any moves Kate Spade is taking toward a possible sale -- though he would be supportive of such a process. Caerus's engagement with the board "has been constructive," he said.

The company -- formerly named Fifth & Pacific -- had been seen as an attractive takeover target ever since it sold the Juicy Couture and Lucky brands in 2013 and 2014, leaving Kate Spade as its sole major nameplate. It has embarked on a plan to become a lifestyle brand, selling everything from apparel to home goods -- similar to Ralph Lauren Corp. -- with a goal of quadrupling revenue to $4 billion annually.

The stock rebounded from earlier losses Thursday after Bloomberg reported on the sale process. It gained as much as 3.5 percent to $18.49 in New York trading, following a decline of 3.9 percent previously in the session.

Coach Inc. and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., two of Kate Spade's biggest competitors, also are working to rely less on markdowns. Industry consolidation is seen as a way to restore pricing power.

Kate Spade could fetch a price of $21 to $23 a share in an acquisition, according to Betty Chen, an analyst at Mizuho Securities. In a note Wednesday, she pointed to Coach as a potential suitor.