Mobileye jumps on deal for driverless data

By GABRIELLE COPPOLA Bloomberg News
First Published      Last Updated Dec 29 2016 04:21 pm

Mobileye, the Jerusalem-based maker of chips and software for driverless cars, jumped the most since August after announcing a strategic partnership with HERE, the mapping consortium forged by German automakers.

Shares of Mobileye rose as much as 7.9 percent to $37.77 in New York, the biggest intraday jump since Aug. 23. The stock is still down 11 percent this year.

Automakers and technology companies are rushing to form partnerships to compete in self-driving technology with Google, which has already clocked 2 million miles of public road tests. BMW, Audi and Daimler agreed to buy Nokia's digital-map unit in August 2015 to gain technology for connected cars.

Under the strategic partnership announced Thursday, Mobileye's technology, which uses sensors and data analysis to localize a car's position on the road in real time, will be integrated into HERE's navigational-mapping technology, the companies said in a statement.

"This validates our view that 'map companies' are partners/customers of Mobileye, not competitors," David Leiker, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. in Milwaukee, said in a research note. The announcement reinforces Mobileye's "substantial and expanding moat in autonomous driving."

While Mobileye is a favorite on Wall Street —18 out 23 analysts covering the the stock rate it a buy — the shares have tumbled this year amid concern the company will face tougher competition.

Mobileye has 65 percent of the market for advanced driver-assistance systems, according to Baird. A public spat with Tesla Motors Inc. earlier this year and attacks from short-seller Citron Research have also weighed on the shares.

 

