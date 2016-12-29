Mobileye jumps on deal for driverless data

Mobileye, the Jerusalem-based maker of chips and software for driverless cars, jumped the most since August after announcing a strategic partnership with HERE, the mapping consortium forged by German automakers.

Shares of Mobileye rose as much as 7.9 percent to $37.77 in New York, the biggest intraday jump since Aug. 23. The stock is still down 11 percent this year.

Automakers and technology companies are rushing to form partnerships to compete in self-driving technology with Google, which has already clocked 2 million miles of public road tests. BMW, Audi and Daimler agreed to buy Nokia's digital-map unit in August 2015 to gain technology for connected cars.