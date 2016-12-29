Bank of America, Cempra fall; Sears rises

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

• Sears Holdings Corp., up 82 cents to $9

The struggling retailer secured new financing that will help it fund its operations.

• Cempra Inc., down $3.50 to $2.60

Regulators rejected its bacterial pneumonia drug solithromycin and asked the drug developer to run a new safety study.

• Endologix Inc., up 59 cents to $5.92

The company restarted shipping a device used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms after a two-day halt.

• Bank of America Corp., down 33 cents to $22

Banks and other financial firms lagged the market on Thursday.