President predicts Brazil will ‘defeat the crisis’ in ’17

Sao Paulo • Brazil's president predicted Thursday that Latin America's largest economy would emerge from a deep recession next year to "defeat the crisis," even as unemployment jumped yet again.
Brazil's economy has contracted for six straight quarters, and the IBGE statistics bureau reported Thursday that unemployment in the three months through November rose to 11.9 percent — nearly 3 percentage points higher than it was during the same period last year.
After the figures were announced, President Michel Temer told reporters that he was very concerned with high unemployment but said his government's reforms would start to turn the tide in the second half of next year. Congress has already passed a spending cap to address a serious deficit, and a reform to the social security system is making its way through the legislature. The government has also proposed a labor reform.