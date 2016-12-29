President predicts Brazil will ‘defeat the crisis’ in ’17

Temer said 2017 "will be the year that we defeat the crisis. ... We think, according to economic projections, that from the second semester of the coming year, it is very likely that unemployment will fall as a function of the measures we are taking."

Economists expect Brazil's economy to return to growth next year, but perhaps only by a small margin. Unemployment, however, generally lags behind in economic rebounds, and Brazil's rate could rise further before it turns a corner.

Thursday's data showed 12.1 million people are out of work. The rate is the highest since 2012, when Brazil changed how it measures unemployment. Unemployment has repeatedly hit new highs since May of last year.

Partially because the economic situation is so dire, the government's reforms so far have won broad support in Congress. But a slow drip of scandal has plagued Temer's administration, which began when the previous president was impeached and removed from office this year.

Temer is now facing increasing calls for his own impeachment, and he could be removed from office if a court finds him guilty of accepting illegal campaign contributions. He denies the charge.